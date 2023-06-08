Epic Games may have canceled jobs on the promised reissue of Unreal Tournament 3, putting the definitive capstone on the entire series. The single player trend of Unreal had already been dead for some time and this was the only hope of seeing at least the multiplayer one return, also considering that Epic has closed the official servers of the entire series precisely in anticipation of this relaunch.

Announced in December 2022, the new version of the game should have been called Unreal Tournament III X, be completely free, but without microtransactions. To reveal the cancellation was the Twitter user Wario64, who shared a SteamDB update showing the cessation of activities on the game.

Naturally, the historical fans of the series didn’t take it very well, also because this was really the last chance to go back to playing it.

It must be said that for now Epic has not announced anything about it, but the movements on Steam are decidedly eloquent. Aspyr Media also did something similar before announcing that the end of work on the KOTOR 2 cut content DLC.