The meteorological agency indicates that provinces such as Albacete, León, Palencia or Zamora will register minimum temperatures below zero degrees this Saturday, December 21, coinciding with the entry of the winter.

Furthermore, the new atlantic front that has entered the peninsula will leave «heavy rain” and “snowfall”. These are the affected places.

Areas that will be affected by dana this weekend, according to the Aemet forecast

The Aemet, in its forecast, has reported a “predominance of stable” weather, “anticyclonic” and with “less cloudy or clear skies.” However, the organization warns that «the formation of a dana in the southwest of the peninsula» It will leave heavy rain and even storms in some parts.









Specifically, experts predict that there will be a “cloudy environment” in Andalusiawith possible precipitation in Alboran and more likely and intensely in the Strait environment.

Prediction this weekend: Sun predominance; On Saturday, precipitation is only expected in the Strait and the Canary Islands, locally it could be strong; On Sunday they will continue only in the Canary Islands and also in the extreme north of the peninsula, with snow in the Pyrenees with an elevation of 1200 m. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/4w7MHP9pVu — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 19, 2024

Where some water is also expected to fall is in Galicito, in the Eastern Cantabrian and in the Pyrenees. Furthermore, in this mountain area “snowfall is likely”with an elevation rising from 900/1,100 meters to exceeding 1,500 meters.

On the other hand, Aemet points out that the minimum temperatures They will descend in the Canary Islands and in the southern half of the peninsula. «They are expected frost affecting large areas of the northern half, east of the southern plateau and southeastern mountains,” he adds.