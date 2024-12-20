Teruel is a province with a territory full of beautiful towns and unique landscapes. one of them is Gorsea municipality of less than 400 inhabitants located in the south of Aragon. Located in the region of Mining Basins and over the Guadalope valley, it is divided into different neighborhoods known as Santa Bárbara, Aldehuela, Campos, Cirugeda and La Cañadilla.

This wonderful town has the privilege of living in a spectacular natural environment where mountains, valleys, trails and rivers mix, creating the perfect destination for lovers of nature and outdoor sports. In the rocky walls of its mountains it is possible to discover the passage of the last 200 million years reflected in the evolution of the strata.

The first Geological Park in Spain

In Aliaga there is a large natural space known as the Aliaga Geological Parkthe first in Spain with this title. Its formations and structures leave everyone who discovers it speechless and experts have described it as almost exemplary. unique in the world and the truth is that observing the immensity of these natural creations is fascinating.

In this area it is possible to see geological creations from different eras such as the Paleozoic, Mesozoic or Cenozoic. The appearance of this territory is due to the internal energy released by the earth, creating large folds and layers of rock that give rise to formations as curious as those found in Aliaga.

Every year hundreds of scientists Locals and internationals come to the Aliaga Geological Park to study the origin, materials and adaptation of these impressive formations. Considered Point of Geological Interestthis enclave also serves as a place for the little ones to learn about the subject on the numerous school excursions that are organized annually.

Routes to get to know the area

The beauty of this landscape can be discovered in two different itineraries. The first one has a more scientific approachwith up to eleven points marked with signs and duly explained with identification plates in which the element being observed is reported in slightly more technical language.

The second is designed for all types of audienceshas nine points of which some coincide with the scientific route. On this quiet walk you tour the different geological structures, passing viewpoints, twisted ridges and mountains with unimaginable shapes. The natural environment of Aliaga and its geological park are the destination perfect for a family getaway where to connect with nature and enjoy a day of relaxation.

