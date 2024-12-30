After several days marked by sun and clear skiesSpain is preparing for a drastic change in time. As revealed by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), during the last days of the year a dana will bring storms and snowfall in various areas of the country.

According to Aemet, this Monday the anticyclonic situation in much of the territory, with skies mostly clear and absence of rain. However, the panorama will begin to change in the south of the Mediterranean area, where they are expected moderate rainfall and occasional storms. Furthermore, some isolated shower in the north of Canary Islands and the northwest corner of Galicia.

Regarding the temperaturesthese will continue to be low in much of the interior, with moderate frosts in the northern half of the peninsula, the southern plateau and the southeastern mountain ranges. However, in some points, such as the Iberian system, the Central system and the Pyrenees, these frosts could become strong.

The dana enters the scene

On Tuesday, the Danapositioned south of the Peninsula, will be combined with the entrance of humidity from the Mediterranean, generating a notable increase in instability on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands. According to the meteorological agency, “they are expected abundant rainslocally strong and persistent, especially on the coasts of the east and southeast of the peninsula. It also warns that Ibiza and Formentera could also be affected by this phenomenon.









Meanwhile, the rest of the country will enjoy relative stabilityalthough with the presence of dense fogs in areas of the Northern plateau, the Ebro valley and other depressions in the northeast. These fogs, in some cases, could be engelantescomplicating visibility and increasing risk on the roads.

Heavy rains and first flakes

Regarding the first day of the year, the dana will maintain its influence over the east and southeast of the peninsula, with heavy rains that could be accompanied by thunderstorms. The Balearic Islands will continue to be one of the most affected points, with persistent rainfall in the south of the archipelago.

On the other hand, the approach of a atlantic front northwest of the Peninsula could leave the first rains in Galicia towards the end of the day. In the rest of the country, although rainfall will be less frequent, fog will continue to be the protagonists in low areas and valleys.

Regarding temperatures, a slight general risealthough the frosts will persist in high areas and in the interior of the northern half.