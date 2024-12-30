These dates are for making lists of purposes and, if yours is to travel more and see new places, planning is essential both for get more juice out of days off and holidays like to visit some destinations at their best. With a good handful of new features and more than one interesting event already closed for 2025, It’s time to decide when and how you are going to go to these European destinations. Here’s a little help that will surely make your teeth look long.

January: Rome (Italy)

Interior of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. IR Stone

2025 is a Holy Year, something that only happens every 25 years and that on this occasion it will be held in Rome. This will translate into a greater influx to the Italian capital, but also a unique opportunity since the entire country has been involved in this celebration and the list of events and inaugurations is as long as it is interesting. From a new gateway to enjoy a different perspective of the Trevi Fountain to temporary exhibitions with works from the Vatican Museums that in many cases will be exhibited to the public for the first time.

The St. Peter’s Basilica It will be the epicenter of the celebrations and will also have new features. One of the most anticipated is the completion of the works of restoration and cleaning of Bernini’s canopyone of the great icons of the Baroque that had not been touched for more than 250 years.





February: Vienna (Austria)

St. Stephen’s Square and Cathedral in Vienna. Alex Anton

If music is omnipresent in the Austrian capital, this 2025 there will be a composer who will reign above the rest: Johann Strauss (son). Known as the Waltz King, He was a true superstar of the time. That’s why Vienna celebrates the bicentennial of its birth with an agenda full of activities and, of course, music. Even one opening a week in which local and foreign artists participate with classic proposals and much more innovative ones.

The visit to Vienna during this year of Strauss can begin in what was his home on Praterstraße, preserved in its original state. Continue with some classes to learn how to dance the waltz and finish at one of the many concerts held throughout the city.





March: Vilnius (Lithuania)

Neris River and Gediminas Tower in Vilnius. Getty Images

The Lithuanian capital is an example of sustainability thanks to measures such as those that seek to achieve climate neutrality, something that they are getting closer to achieving every day. For this and many other reasons, Vilnius launches 2025 as European Green Capital, taking over from Valencia. With the arrival of spring, the Baltic city wakes up from its winter slumber with a well-packed agenda of activities, one more extra to encourage you to get to know one of the cities with one of the best preserved historic centers. Declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, its cobblestone streets and baroque churches form a picture as idyllic as the lush forests that surround it.

April: Seville (Spain)

With the Giralda on its side, Seville Cathedral is the largest Gothic building in Europe. sopotnicki

In Easter week You don’t have to go far to enjoy a unique celebration. That of Seville is considered as uone of the most special in the world and something that must be experienced at least once in a lifetime. With more than sixty brotherhoods and brotherhoods, the streets of the Seville capital are filled with steps and works of art of incalculable value along with a feeling and devotion that moves, whether you are a believer or not.

May: Ionian Islands (Greece)

Paleokastritsa beach on the island of Corfu. Getty Images/iStockphoto

For all those counting the days until summer arrives, May is the perfect time to Get ahead of the season in the idyllic Ionian Islands. With a mild climate and without the crowds that arrive in the middle of summer, May is perfect to enjoy its crystal-clear waters and unique landscapes in total tranquility. Corfuthe best-known island, is famous for its Venetian architecture, its historic center declared a World Heritage Site and its beaches with turquoise waters. Kefaloniafor its part, surprises with its hidden coves and its famous Melissani cavea place that seems straight out of a story.

June: Finland

Summer sunset in Finland. WILLE HEIKKINEN

June is the perfect month to discover Finland, when the days seem endless thanks to the Midnight Sun phenomenon. A time when many towns celebrate festivals full of tradition and the charm of their landscapes increases even more. Here the connection with nature is maximum and few landscapes relax as much as that. continuity of lakes and forests that are lost in infinity. Outdoor activities are the protagonists: from kayaking or fishing in crystal-clear waters to relaxing in a traditional Finnish sauna next to the lake, an almost obligatory ritual that always ends up being appreciated.





July: London (United Kingdom)

Dining car of the Britannic Explorer, A Belmond Train. Belmond

The British capital is always a great plan, but on this occasion the visit will be short since it is only a stopover. From here starts the Britannic Explorer, A Belmond Train. The first trip of which it is considered the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales It is scheduled for July. It will depart from London and offer three-night trips with three itineraries to choose from through the landscapes of Cornwall, the Lake District and Wales. Cabins that do not lack detail and luxury, a restaurant run by the renowned chef Simon Rogan, a space to socialize and meet your fellow travelers while enjoying a cocktail and even another car intended for relaxation and care, the Wellness Suite.

August: Matarraña (Aragon, Spain)

The beautiful town of Valderrobres, capital of the Matarraña region. iStock

During the hottest month, of the quintessential vacations and meteor showers, the most shared dream is to find a cool place to sleep, avoid crowds and enjoy plans both day and night. One of the most well-known and beautiful towns of one of the most sought-after regions of Teruel is Valderrobreseasy to recognize by the bridge that enters the historic center. It boasts of being one of the most beautiful Gothic ensembles in all of Aragon. At your side, Calaceite or Beceite, where its heritage is completed with a beautiful natural environment and skies so clear that seeing shooting stars is not a matter of luck.





September: Amalfi Coast (Italy)

Amalfi, on the Amalfi Coast. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Extending the summer and living with a feeling of eternal vacation is easier in some destinations and on that list the Amalfi Coast is presented as the best option. Especially since Salerno airport was inaugurated a year ago and little by little more airlines (especially low cost) have joined its runways. Thus, it is now easier to escape to discover the idyllic Positano, the authentic Amalfi or the traditional Sorrento.

October: Lisbon (Portugal)

View of Lisbon from the Miradouro da Graça. Getty Images

The Portuguese capital adds a new art center to its interesting cultural offer. In the middle of the year it is scheduled to open its doors. MACAM, Armando Martins Museum of Contemporary Art. It will be located in the historic Condes da Ribeira Grande Palace, an 18th century construction that has 13,000 square meters and that the museum will share with a five-star hotel in which art will also be the protagonist.





November: Bavaria (Germany)

Known as the castle of the “mad king” Ludwig II of Bavaria and because of the legend that Walt Disney was inspired by his physiognomy to create Sleeping Beauty’s castle, this German fortress at the foot of the Bavarian Alps is a global icon. Getty Images

After the madness that is Oktoberfest, the southern German region is completely transformed. Now it is its forests that become the protagonists as they reach their most spectacular point. Autumn, with its colors and sweetest light, is one of the best times to get lost in this region full of great castles like Neuschwanstein, so faithful to the Disney style that it is impossible not to believe that you are inside a story.





December: Gdansk (Poland)

The Gdańsk flea market is one of the best in Europe, according to European Best Destinations. POLAND TOURISM OFFICE

The christmas markets They have never been so fashionable and visiting one every Christmas is the best plan to end the year. Deciding on one is increasingly complicated, but it always helps to know which one is the best rated. This year the European Best Destinations portal has published that the one from Gdansk, in Poland, is the one that has received the most votes. It occupies Targ Węglowy, one of the most beautiful squares in the city, and there is no shortage of lights, craft stalls, traditional music and sweets of all kinds. An end to the year in style.

