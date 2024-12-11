He cold will continue to be installed in Spain a new day. Since temperatures began to drop between Saturday and Sunday, leaving points with accumulated temperatures of 40 centimeters, the truce will still have to wait.

The Aemet spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, has reported that the unpleasant weather as well as rain and snowfall. Therefore, thicker coats will still have to be kept on hand, especially in some parts of Spain.

Weekly prediction:

On Monday, snowfall in high and mountain areas of the northern interior of the peninsula that will decrease throughout the day; persistent rains in the extreme north of the peninsula; weak in the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Very strong wind in the eastern end of the peninsula.

According to the Aemet prediction, cloudy skies will be the protagonists of the day and rain will be recorded in the Mediterranean, Andalusia and the Balearic Islands. It will be a “low pressure” day that will configure “a Levante flow that will favor destabilization.”

Frost and snowfall in the Aemet forecast this Wednesday

The storms will be occasional, but they may be strong or locally persistent in Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands, the Strait and points of Alborán and weak in Galicia and Castilla y León.









The Aemet also hopes that during this Wednesday the frost and snowfall with “significant accumulations”. The snow level will be between 900 and 1,200 meters in the southeast and between 600 and 900 in the north of the Peninsula. «Snowfall with significant accumulations in the eastern end of the Pyrenees»warns Aemet.

Minimum temperatures will continue to drop except in Catalonia and Andalusia. As for the frosts, they are expected to affect “most of the interior of the northern half and the southeast quadrant of the peninsula, becoming strong in the Pyrenees, without being ruled out in other mountain environments in the north.” In fact, they are expected subzero minimums in areas from Teruel, Ávila, Albacete, Burgos, Huesca or Pamplona, ​​among other provinces.

For Thursday, the storms intensify in Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands, the Strait and points of Alborán. There could even be some light snowfall in areas of the eastern peninsula and the snow level will remain the same as during the previous days.

Temperatures begin to recover on Thursday

Although Spain will continue to be immersed in a situation of instability and with cold environmentit is expected to be on Thursday and during the second part of the week that maximum temperatures begin to recover. For the rest of the week, the situation will remain the same.

Over the weekend, the rains are expected to disperse, although the Aemet warns that “temperatures will be noticeably colder than normal for this time of year.”