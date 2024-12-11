The joy in the streets of Damascus for the fall of the tyrant is opening the way to uncertainty about the future of a country impoverished by war. It remains to be seen what the power structure will be and the quota obtained by each of the three great factions that overthrew the prevailing oligarchy for more than half a century. The Islamists They seem to have the upper hand, but the kurdish rebels They control more than a third of the Syrian territory, very much in conflict with the pro-Turkish militias which Erdogan supports. Now the fear of a division into cantons is only surpassed by that of a new civil war.