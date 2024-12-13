After a few days of intense cold in Spain and with its sights already set on Christmas week, the country is preparing for a new radical change as far as temperatures are concerned in the coming days. These days, marked by low temperatures and instability, will now give way to a new anticyclonic situation which, however, will not keep away the rains, as the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

After a Thursday that left values ​​below what is usual for the time, it seems that we will have a small break from the cold in almost the entire country heading into the weekend. This Friday we could see more sun and somewhat more pleasant temperatures on the Peninsula, a preview of what many expect for the upcoming holidays.

Despite this, rainfall will continue this Saturday and Sunday in many parts of the country, where frost and snow They will continue to make an impact in several provinces.

A weekend marked by stability and rain

This weekend will leave an intense change in Spain, thus keeping the rains away from many corners of the country. The passage of a anticyclone will leave sun in some parts of the Peninsula and will allow temperatures rise compared to previous days, where frosts had made an appearance in almost the entire country.









Despite this, in certain parts of the country they will not be spared from the rains. In it Cantabrian instability will remain throughout this Saturday and Sunday, with rain and precipitation that will take shape on the coast. For its part, in the Canary Islandsespecially in the westernmost area of ​​the archipelago, some showers are also expected.

The Aemet does not rule out possible storms in southern Andalusiaespecially in the province of Cadizwhich could even extend to Ceuta and Melilla. In addition, we will have isolated rainfall in some parts of the interior of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.

The snow It will continue to make an appearance despite the rise in temperatures expected these days. According to the meteorological agency, during these days we could see snowfall in it Penibetic systemwith snow levels around 1,500 meters. Also some important accumulations in the north of the Cantabrian Mountains.

When do temperatures drop in Spain?

The weekend in Spain will be, in general, stable in terms of temperaturesthat they will go up a little compared to previous days, although they will maintain the values ​​typical of the month of December. During these days, we will have frequent frosts in inland areas, which will also continue during the first days of next week.

In some provincial capitals such as León, Salamanca, Valladolid or Cuenca will be reached subzero minimums early in the morning. For its part, in the rest of Spain it is expected that the thermometers do not reach 20 degreesalthough in the Canary Islands the pleasant atmosphere of recent days will be maintained.

Before the arrival of the anticyclone for the weekend, the dana is responsible for leaving precipitation and some storms in #Catalonia, #Balearics either #Andalusia mostly. The one that neither abandons us, nor will abandon us in the remainder of the week, will be the cold… pic.twitter.com/Ic7qdGLTMo — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) December 12, 2024

According to the Aemet spokesperson now, Ruben del Camponext week will begin “with a frost intensification» and temperatures still somewhat cold for the time. Despite this, everything indicates that, heading into Tuesday, December 17, the panorama will change again. It is expected that this will be when a pronounced thermal rise let temperatures above usual.

During these next few days, the colder air masses will remain blocked in Europe and will be far from the Peninsula, although we will have some showers in the far west mainland and on the most mountainous islands of the Canary archipelago.