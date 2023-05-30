The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) raised the warning for rain in Vega del Segura to orange this Tuesday. Accumulated rainfall of 30 liters per square meter is expected in one hour. These are expected to start around 2:00 p.m. and continue until 9:00 p.m.

For the moment, the Aemet maintains its warnings of adverse meteorological phenomena of yellow level for this Tuesday due to rains and storms in the rest of the Region of Murcia. Between 12:00 and 9:00 p.m., accumulated rainfall of 25 liters per square meter is expected in one hour in the Altiplano, Northwest, Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca, Águilas and Mazarrón. The yellow warning for storms will also be activated in all the regions of the Region of Murcia at the same time interval.

Yellow alert in a large part of the Region and orange warning for Vega del Segura.



These showers and storms will be accompanied by cloudy skies, tending to be covered and may be accompanied by hail, more intense during the afternoon.

The minimum temperatures will remain unchanged and the maximum will decrease. The winds, meanwhile, will blow variables. Specifically, for this day a minimum temperature of 16 degrees and a maximum of 23 degrees are expected in Cartagena; 10 minimum and 20 maximum in Caravaca de la Cruz; 13 minimum and 24 maximum in Lorca; 12 minimum and 21 maximum in Yecla; and 16 minimum and 25 maximum in the city of Murcia.