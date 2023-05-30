Barcelona: the hour of truth

Alpine in Monaco reached Mercedes and Ferrari with a seasonal podium – excluding Sprints – in this start to 2023 dominated by Red Bull which also recorded the surprise Aston Martin, second in the Constructors’ standings thanks to a Fernando Alonso in a state of grace. There Ferrari once again failed to translate the available potential into points due to errors by the pit wall (costing Charles Leclerc three penalty positions on the grid in the worst possible weekend on the calendar) and by the drivers (Sainz went wide at the Mirabeau under the rain). The fact remains that the rankings are unforgiving and that a reaction from the Maranello team is needed.

In the next weekend in Barcelona important news on the Ferrari SF-23 is expectedbut these will not concern the front suspension unlike what happened in the Mercedes W14 which has been profoundly revised starting from the Principality weekend in the hope of delivering a more sincere car in terms of behavior to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

New Pirelli tyres, the words of Frederic Vasseur

According to what was circulating in the Monaco paddock in Barcelona, ​​teams and drivers could already have the opportunity during free practice to start testing the new Pirelli tires which will make their debut starting from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone scheduled from 7 to 9 July. These are reinforced tires tested in view of 2024. Cars are evolving and finding more and more aerodynamic load and therefore the tires are subject to ever heavier loads that they have to deal with. At the press conference, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur expressed himself as follows regarding the new Pirelli tires close to debut: “It is always difficult to make predictions. It might even be the turning point for us in terms of the approach to find more texture. We’ll see after the tests how the situation will be.”

The words of Mario Isola

In Monaco we had the opportunity to interview the Pirelli motorsport manager, Mario Islandwhich obviously addressed the issue related to the introduction of these new reinforced tires as early as 2023: “The new tires will only be different in one frame material – her words – it is a material that we started developing at the end of last year because in 2024 the idea is to make the debut of a product that does not need the use of tyrewarmers and this means that the pressure difference between a cold tire and a warm tire will be very high, we are talking about 9-10 psi of difference, therefore we must try, as far as possible, to start off with low pressure in order to stabilize with a more or less optimal value, it will not be optimal, but it will not too far from optimal. To do this, we began studying new, innovative materials that are much more resistant to fatigue. So, in this cold to hot transient they are able to withstand much more. These materials have worked well and in the development tests we have done they have shown practically no difference on the handling of the product, there has been the same balance, the same feedback from the rider. It won’t exactly be the structure we want to debut in 2024, but it will be a step in the direction of the 2024 structure. When post-Melbourne we saw loads that were already in line with the forecasts that had been made for the end of 2023, we underlined that we, like Pirelli, could react to this situation by increasing the pressure, but the higher you go, the further away you are from the optimal pressure for current tires. Using this material can help us. Either you change the construction, or you raise the pressure to counteract the loads to which the tires are subjected”.