We start the third week of January, leaving behind a weekend that, in general terms, has hardly left precipitation in Spain, even having temperatures somewhat higher than usual for these dates.

However, Sunday, the 12th, has already left a taste of what is to come for the weather in Spain. And it is that temperatures are dropping drastically since the last few hours, approaching a much more wintery atmosphere than previous days.

This was announced by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), through its X account: «During the next week, a mass of cold air from northern Europe will arrive in our country: frost will be widespread in the interior of the peninsula.

During the next week, a mass of cold air from northern Europe will arrive in our country: frost will be widespread in the interior of the peninsula.

This continental air is dry, so there will be hardly any rain, except in isolated points of the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands. pic.twitter.com/RZoZYOvoDa — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 12, 2025

Furthermore, they point out that clear skies will predominate and precipitation will be relegated to some coastal provinces: “This continental air is dry, so there will hardly be any rainexcept in isolated points of the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands,” indicates Aemet.









The weather for the beginning of the week in Spain

Focusing on a more specific forecast, for this Monday, January 13, significant phenomena are expected such as very strong gusts of wind in Ampurdán and the north of the Balearic Islands and also probable very strong gusts in the Pyrenees, leaving orange warnings in the Balearic Islands and Catalonia due to wind.

Regarding the rains: «Only the influence of a Mediterranean dana “It will leave more unstable weather with cloudy skies or with cloudy intervals and probable showers occasionally accompanied by storms in the east of the Balearic Islands and Alborán, which will also be possible on the coasts of the southeast of the peninsula or in the rest of the archipelago.” Looking ahead to Tuesday, those orange notices disappear and only the possibility of occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms in Estrecho and Melilla.

Widespread frosts

But, without a doubt, during these first two days of the week, low temperatures and widespread frosts take center stage. «Frosts will gain even more extent and intensity, affecting most of the interior of the Peninsula. Intense storms are expected in the northeast of the peninsula, especially in the Pyrenees, as well as in the mountains of the central north and in areas of both plateaus.

If you look at the thermometers, they are expected to reach temperatures below zero, with the minimums of -7 degrees in Teruel, -6 in Soria, -5 in Salamanca, Palencia, León and Albaceteas well as -4 in Ávila, Burgos, Lérida, Segovia, Toledo, Valladolid and Zamora. For Wednesday, the