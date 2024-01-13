You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
MetroCards continue to be a valid option for those who prefer a physical card
The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) contactless (“tap-to-pay”) fare payment systemknown as OMNY, will gain greater strength as an instrument to access public transportation in the Big Apple in 2024. The previous year, this system reached the mark of 1,000,000,000 transactions, marking a historic event in the evolution of payment methods for public transportation in the city.
The accessibility of this system will continue to expand in the coming years, making it an increasingly attractive option for users, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). Since 2023, OMNY has been installed at all train stations, buses, and the Staten Island Railway.
Besides, contactless payment option is available on the Roosevelt Island Tram and JFK AirTrain, providing comprehensive coverage for travelers in various modes of transportation. The fundamental difference between MetroCard and OMNY cards lies in their physical nature. While the first is a traditional physical card, the second is presented as a contactless payment system, reflecting the evolution towards more modern and efficient technologies.
Key Differences between MetroCard and OMNY
Acquisition mode:
- MetroCard: Can be purchased at subway, train, bus, and ferry stations in New York City. Refillable at vending machines, lockers and online.
- OMNY– You can pay with credit or debit cards, smartphones or compatible bracelets. Scannable on OMNY readers at various stations.
Cost and recharge:
- MetroCard: It costs US$1 upon purchase, with minimum recharges of US$5.
- OMNY: There is no acquisition cost and can be used with credit or debit cards at no additional charge.
Availability:
- MetroCard– Valid for all New York City public transportation systems.
- OMNY: available in various lines and services, covering a specific range of options.
Specific characteristics:
- MetroCard– Offers various features such as unlimited rides in a specific period, reduced fares for children and seniors, and discounts for city residents.
- OMNY: although more modern, it is still under development and does not cover all the features of the MetroCard.
