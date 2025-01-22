The Garoé storm that arrived in Spain a few days ago continues to leave rainfall in many corners of the country, in addition to storms and intense winds. Still pending its possible evolution, from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) already warn of the arrival of new atlantic fronts that “will sweep the peninsula from west to east with precipitation” in the coming days.

The organization confirmed a few days ago that this would be a week marked by rain in a good part of the Peninsula. It is expected that, until next Thursday January 23the storm left “abundant rainfall in the west, north of the peninsula and the Canary Islands.” Possible storms in some parts of the country, which will be accompanied by strong gusts of windmaking instability the main protagonist.

Precipitation associated with the storm #Garoé they are spreading from #Canary Islands to the Pyrenees, crossing the Peninsula from southwest to northeast. Tomorrow the storm will enter from the west of the peninsula, once again leaving accumulated more notable in the southwest.… pic.twitter.com/0YyM1xREGw — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) January 21, 2025

Although it is expected that on Friday these precipitation, which will not be significanta radical change is coming in much of Spain. This is what Aemet has explained, which already warns of the arrival of new Atlantic storms that will especially affect the western peninsula at the end of the week.

The Aemet warns of the arrival of new Atlantic storms in Spain

The Garoé storm will continue to leave heavy rains in Spain both this Wednesday and Thursday, Aemet has stated in its latest statement. This will be the last day in which the storm continues to affect our country, although the rains will not stop, according to the agency. «The weekend new storms will sweep the peninsula from west to east with precipitation, more abundant in the west of the peninsula,” the meteorologists explained through their X account (formerly Twitter).









Thus, from Friday January 24it is expected that a new atlantic front which will not be the last to bring rain during the weekend. Precipitation They will begin to arrive in Galicia and they will cross the Peninsula, soaking a good part of the country.

Friday: without significant precipitation. Weekend: new storms will sweep the peninsula from west to east with precipitation, more abundant in the west of the peninsula. Temperatures above normal; absence of frost, except in mountain areas. — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 20, 2025

The areas most affected by these rains will once again be Asturias, northwest Castilla y León and Galiciawhere the highest accumulations of these days are expected – more than 100 mm could fall -. The situation will be different in the Mediterranean, where the storm is expected to arrive already weakened, so everything indicates that The rains would not reach the Levant and the Balearic Islands.

Change in temperatures in Spain with this carousel of storms

It won’t stop raining early next week either. It is expected to approach Spain on Sunday a new frontalso through Galicia, leaving abundant rainfall in the Cantabrian and nearby areas. Nor is it ruled out that the remains of this Atlantic storm can reach the downtown area late in the day.

The arrival of the #opengos puts an end to widespread night frosts. The change in air masses will trigger minimums and maximums. The nights will be much more bearable and the west will do its thing in the #Mediterranean with 20-23 ºC for Wednesday and Thursday. … pic.twitter.com/oAn4M55D2D — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) January 20, 2025

What will change will be the temperatures that, after a few days of intense cold, will return to softer values for the time. It is expected that thermometers are “above normal” throughout the country, while the frosts of recent days will disappear in almost all provincial capitals. Only in mountain areas could we see some snowflakes during these next few days.