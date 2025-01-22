soccer
champions league
After a bad start for both teams, PSG and Manchester City face each other in the Champions League for a place in the playoff prior to the round of 16
Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique face this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. a decisive clash on the penultimate day of the league phase of the Champions League. The Princes Park It will be the stage that will host this duel. The …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Guardiola #Luis #Enrique #final #Champions #League #phase
Leave a Reply