Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique face this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. a decisive clash on the penultimate day of the league phase of the Champions League. The Princes Park It will be the stage that will host this duel. The …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only