ICR Thursday, November 24, 2022, 17:14



The adventurer ‘Strange World’, the new Disney animated film, is the most important premiere of a weekend in which more than twenty films hit the billboard, nine of them Spanish, among which stand out the comedy Cesc Gay’s anthology, ‘Historias para no contar’, or the documentary about the band Tequila, directed by Álvaro Longoria.

Don Hall is directing Disney’s new digitally animated film, ‘Weird World.’ The film follows a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted land with a ragtag team that includes a strange being, a three-legged dog, and a host of hungry creatures. “‘Strange World'” is a comedic adventure about three generations of the Clade family who overcome their differences while exploring a strange, wonderful, and often hostile world,” says the director.

rian johnson Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery



In the sequel to Daggers in the Back, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to uncover the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects that begins when billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites his colorful friends to a party. your private island. And it soon becomes clear that not everything is perfect in paradise. Daniel Craig brings Blanc back to life in a story that also stars the likes of Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Gina Prince Bythewood the king woman



Viola Davis is the protagonist of ‘The Woman King’, which tells the story of the Agojie, the unit of warriors, made up of women, who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century with skills and fierceness never seen before in the world. Inspired by real events, it follows the thrilling and epic odyssey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as the one charged with training the next generation of recruits and preparing them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstei Mad Heidi



Cheese, katanas, Swiss girls, yodelling and a lot of blood will delight lovers of the genre. ‘Mad Heidi’ turns Heidi, an iconic character from rural Switzerland, into a fierce action heroine facing off against the fascist dictatorship of a ruthless cheese magnate. Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstei are the directors of this film starring Alice Lucy, Almar G. Sato and Casper Van Dien.

Cesc Gay Stories not to tell



Cesc Gay directs this anthological piece that brings together four stories that are independent of each other and deal with human relationships. Antonio De la Torre, Maribel Verdú, Jose Coronado, Quim Gutiérrez, Anna Castillo, Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui, Alex Brendemühl, María León, Chino Darín, Brays Efe, Alexandra Jiménez, Nora Navas, Alejandra Onieva and Eva Reyes are the protagonists of This comedy that makes you think.

Luca Guadagnino To the Bones: Bones and All



Love blossoms between a young outcast and a disenfranchised drifter as they embark on a 3,000-mile odyssey through the back roads of America. This feature film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, whose cast includes actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance and Chloë Sevigny.

The film, which won the jury prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and at the Seville European Film Festival (along with Best Actor), explores the close friendship between two thirteen-year-old boys, Leo and Remi, in full transition to adolescence. Trying to understand what has gone wrong between them, Leo will seek comfort and understanding from Remi’s mother, Sophie. A journey of forgiveness, vulnerability and love will ensue.

Guillermo del Toro Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro



Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton star in this reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden boy directed by Guillermo del Toro and alongside the award-winning legend of the stop motion Mark Gustafson. A story that shows Pinocchio on an adventure between worlds and reveals the exhilarating power of love. The film will hit Netflix on December 9.

Inu-Oh was a bona fide Sarugaku Noh artist who found great success in Japan during the 14th century. Today he is very little known because of the scant information that exists about his work. Now, almost 600 years later, this project reflects the legendary friendship between Inu-Oh and a Biwa artist with whom he became a close friend.

Mathieu Amalric Hold me strong



Clarisse leaves home, leaving her husband Marc and the children. After her escape, her life continues: her husband now prepares the breakfasts, her daughter Lucie dedicates herself body and soul to piano lessons and Paul, her youngest son, does not stop making questions. Meanwhile, Clarisse drives away to the sea and imagines the children growing up and Marc growing old without her. But is it really a flight forward? Maybe Clarisse just wants to start over, invent a new ending. This is the story of a woman who leaves.

alvaro longoria Tequila: sex, drugs and rock and roll



This documentary narrated by Cecilia Roth and with the participation of the survivors of the mythical rock band Tequila: Ariel Rot, Alejo Stivel and Felipe Lipe arrives on the billboard. It tells the story of the legendary rock group that provided the soundtrack to the liberation of young Spaniards in transition. Five young people who suddenly achieved their dream of triumph and who were knocked down by fame and success. But his songs have managed to endure over time as indestructible classics.

Edward Drake Detective Knight: No Mercy



James Knight is a veteran detective dedicated to navigating the demanding streets of Los Angeles. As the town prepares for Halloween, mask-wearing robbers seriously wound Knight’s partner in a shootout after a mugging. With Knight in hot pursuit, the bandits flee Los Angeles for New York, where the detective’s dark past collides with his current case and threatens to tear his world apart… unless redemption can claim Knight first.

Isabel Fernandez The builders of the Alhambra



1340. Knowing that his besieged Kingdom of Granada is doomed to disappear due to the advance of the neighboring kingdoms, Yusuf I, the Sultan of Granada, embarks on the construction of a building that reflects the splendor of his civilization and defies oblivion: the Alhambra palaces. His vizier, Ibn al-Khatib (Amr Waked), poet and genius ahead of his time, participates in this colossal challenge. But when the sultan’s son, Muhammad V, inherits the throne and involves him in the new policies of his reign, the vizier is torn between the ideas of his old world and the emerging new one. His chronicles tell us the history of the Granada of the s. XIV, the swan song of Muslim Europe.

Jordi Nunez What we know



Carla, a young waitress at a beach restaurant who dreams of a better life, is invited to spend an afternoon at the beach with Víctor, a handsome classmate, and his peculiar friends. An immediate attraction arises between the two, each time more intense and profound, which will change their lives forever.

Andrés Garrigó and Pablo Moreno mother come



On his 80th birthday, Tato finds some old photographs of a Marian pilgrimage. This discovery will revive the memories of him and will cause a reversal in the complicated situation of his family. ‘Madre Ven’ was an unprecedented event in Spain. In the midst of the COVID-19 post-pandemic, an image of Mary Immaculate traveled 10,800 kilometers over six months throughout much of the country. Thousands of people accompanied the Virgin and many affirm that they felt her real presence, offering them light and hope in difficult moments.

Nuno Beato mud demons



Rosa, a great professional, is the star of her company. However, today Rosa destroys her computer in front of all of her co-workers and leaves town forever. Rosa has just lost the only family she had for her, her grandfather Marcelino, whom she had not seen for a long time.

Engeli Broberg Gabi, from 8 to 13 years old



Gabi just wants to be Gabi. A wish that seems simple, but it is not. Gabi feels different. Although in the 8 years of his life, saying things clearly has never been a problem for him. But when the family moves to a small town and hits puberty, things start to change.

Irene M. Borrego The Visit and A Secret Garden



Little is known about the mysterious figure of Isabel Santaló, an elderly artist, now forgotten. But, from time to time, some visitors appear at her house. Through them, and through the voice of Antonio López, the only painter of her generation who remembers her, a polyhedral film takes shape that surprisingly transforms. A film about memory and oblivion, about art and the creative process, about what it means to be a woman and an artist.

dario autran snow peas



Sebastián Delgado, better known as Sebas, tries not to be fired as a journalist for the newspaper El Habitante as he seeks to fix his marriage while trying to overcome his alcohol problems. He is at a point where his whole life is falling apart. As his last job opportunity, he is commissioned a report on snow peas. What at first seemed like a quiet job will become an investigation with unpredictable consequences.

Ramona has just come to live in Madrid with her boyfriend, Nico, and she wants to start from scratch: she wants to be an actress, she wants to be a mother, she wants to live in Lavapiés. But she doesn’t get castings, she doesn’t have a stable job and in her building there are two-story squats that sell drugs and terrify her.

Juan San Martin and Ritxi Lizartza swallows



We travel with the singer Anne Etchegoy on the path taken every winter, between 1870 and 1940, by hundreds of Navarrese and Aragonese women –known as the “swallows” for their migratory resemblance to birds–, through the Pyrenees to the French Basque Country to work in the espadrille industry and return home in the spring to help the local economy, start their own family and start a new life. A journey through time, geography and historical and personal circumstances, through files, documents, photographs and interviews.

Rosa Garcia Loire Anwar (Full of Light)



Alex Txikon, internationally recognized mountaineer, launches a new winter expedition in 2021 to Manaslu (Nepal). It is the first non-polluting ascent, powered by solar panels. With this sustainable system, which makes it possible to reduce the energy footprint following the Paris Agreements, he begins a solidarity effort hand in hand with the EKI Foundation. Alex will learn about the work carried out by the Foundation in Sierra Leone, where they provide solar energy systems that allow energy autonomy in schools and hospitals. Txikon proposes to replicate this idea in a very special school in the Diamer valley, in Pakistan, the Günter Mountain School, uniting two different cultures but at the same time the same.