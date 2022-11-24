Football World Cup | A Swedish TV commentator would tear up a plane ticket to Qatar if someone pushed him

Lotta Schelin lives with a woman, and can’t help but wonder about Qatar’s poor human rights situation.

Swedish football expert of television TV4 Lotta Schelin I don’t trust Qatar like that.

Schelin says in Aftonbladetthat he would tear up a plane ticket to Qatar if one was offered to him.

In his great playing career, Schelin scored more goals for the blue and yellow than any other Swede. His performances were wild, when he scored 88 goals in 185 international matches.

After an active career, football is still Schelin’s passion, and he can talk about the sport and comment on game events for hours.

“I wouldn’t feel safe even in front of five seas,” Schelin said, referring to a possible trip to Doha.

“The more information I get from there, the more I think, what the hell. There is not the slightest chance that I would travel there. I live with a woman and it’s not even legal in Qatar.”

Swedish TV channels have made the same type of decision as Finland’s big media houses: as few people as possible have been sent to the scene.

Sweden has played in the World Cup tournament 12 times, but did not make it to the Qatar Games. Denmark is the only Nordic country that plays in Doha’s desert stadiums.