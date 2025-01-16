The advantages of making your own protein bars at home: three appetizing recipes

What option do you have available on machines? vendinggrocery stores and gas stations that were not available just a few years ago? Protein bars. In a world where the search for well-being and exercise are increasingly priorities, a protein bar is perceived as the healthy alternative to salty snacks and chocolate bars, more traditional snacks to “kill hunger.” However, not all protein bars are created equal.

Do you need protein-enriched shakes and foods?

The disadvantages of commercial bars

The first step is to distinguish protein bars from those that are not, even if they are also marketed in bar form. For example, neither cereal bars nor energy bars have any appreciable protein content. Instead, they are mainly made up of carbohydrates such as cereals, flours or added sugars.

But once we have identified a bar with a high protein content, for example, between 15 and 30 grams, we face another problem. Many commercial protein bars have a high sugar and fat content that practically turns them into candy, yes, with extra protein.

Although they are often presented as healthy products, some commercial bars contain up to 20 grams of sugar per serving, the equivalent of three packets of sugar for coffee. This excess is usually due to the use of certain ingredients, such as syrups, honey, added sugars and other sweeteners that seek to improve the flavor and texture of the bars, making them more appetizing, but not necessarily healthier.

On the other hand, many bars, for example those with chocolate coating, have a high content of undesirable fats, such as saturated palm fats or hydrogenated fats. These fats allow the product’s expiration date to be extended, but unnecessarily increase the calories we eat along with our proteins.

The advantages of homemade protein bars

Making your own protein bars at home allows you to avoid calories and undesirable ingredients. You can choose high-quality protein sources, such as whey protein, casein, plant proteins, or even natural ingredients like nuts and seeds. In addition, the recipes are simple and do not require an oven or complex preparations.

Most importantly, we can also adjust the sugar content, reducing the amount, using calorie-free alternatives such as coconut sugar or erythroid, or small amounts of honey or dried fruits. Furthermore, by preparing them at home, we can experiment with different flavors and textures.

If what we are looking for are bars high in protein but low in carbohydrates, we can avoid the use of flour or dried fruit (such as dates) and give consistency using almond or coconut flour as an alternative. If we need a vegan option, we can use protein powders based on peas or rice, combined with peanut or almond butter.

Other ingredients will help us increase the content of minerals and vitamins, such as chia, flax or pumpkin seeds. Pure bitter cocoa is another ingredient that can increase the antioxidant content of the bars and also greatly improve their flavor.

Here are three bar recipes that you can prepare at home:

Oatmeal and protein bars

Ingredients:

100 g oat flakes

100g whey protein

100 g almond butter

60 g honey

60 ml almond milk (or more, depending on desired texture)

In a large bowl, mix together the oats, protein powder, almond butter, and honey. Add the almond milk little by little while stirring until it forms a compact and uniform dough. Spread the mixture in a rectangular mold covered with wax paper, pressing well to make it firm. Refrigerate for at least two hours before cutting into individual portions.

Cocoa and nut bars

50g whey protein

50 g pure cocoa powder

150 g walnuts (or a mix of nuts of your choice)

20 g chia seeds

150 g pitted dates

Place the dates in a grinder and process them until they form a paste. Add the cocoa powder, walnuts and chia seeds, and process again until the mixture is smooth and sticky. Spread the mixture in a rectangular mold covered with wax paper, compacting well with a spatula. Refrigerate for at least two hours and cut into portions.

Vegan protein bars

50g pea and rice protein powder

50 g coconut flour

100 g peanut butter

50 ml maple syrup or honey

50 g dark chocolate chips (optional)

In a large bowl, mix the protein powder and coconut flour. Add the peanut butter and maple syrup, stirring until you obtain a dense, uniform dough. Add chocolate chips if desired. Mold the bars with your hands or spread the mixture in a rectangular mold. Freeze for an hour before cutting into portions.

Preparing homemade protein bars not only allows you to enjoy a healthy snack adapted to your needs, but it can also save you a lot of money and better control your diet.