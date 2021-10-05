Before kicking off this review dedicated to The Addams Family: Chaos in the House, it should be noted that the series certainly does not have a great tradition as regards its contribution to the world of video games, both in terms of quality and in terms of the number of titles landed on the market. Apart from The Addams Family Mystery Mansion, released on Android and iOS mobile devices in 2019, to find the most recent title dedicated to the weird family you have to go back to 2001, when it was published on Game Boy Color The New Addams Family Series, work inspired by the television series The new Addams family.

Already from these assumptions one can understand how the brand is never enticed particularly the production companies in the videogame field, and only the recent animated films dedicated to the historical franchise have stirred the waters in this sense. After the already mentioned The Addams Family Mystery Mansion, inspired by the animated film The Addams family of 2019, Outright Games recently released The Addams Family: Chaos in the House (The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem in the original language), a title which in turn is inspired by recent 3D animated films.

Hand, help out!

Outright Games has distinguished itself in recent years as a production company indicated almost exclusively for a very young audience and, as we will see in this review, The Addams Family: Chaos in the House it does not depart from this modus operandi.

The Addams Family: Chaos in the House And a cooperative platform game playable in single player or with up to four players locally. Participants can choose a member of the Addams family to control … although that choice will have no impact on gameplay as the various characters they will not have any features peculiar. The four protagonists, namely Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday and Pugsley, possess the same skills and they will have access to the same weapon, which the player will collect at the beginning of a level. The choice of character will then result purely aesthetic.

Divided into four worlds, the levels of The Addams Family: Chaos in the House they will see the player explore the different areas of the eerie Addams House. There is the world of the dining room, the world of the cemetery, the world of music and the world of the laboratory. Although they all have a different aesthetic, the gameplay will not see substantial differences between one area and another, as it all boils down to jumping on platforms, avoiding dangers, killing enemies and collecting doubloons. Levels are surprisingly verbose, perhaps a little too much, and worlds become repetitive in the long run (but also in the short term), since the levels within them they do little to differentiate themselves from each other.

To break a bit ‘the monotony that permeates the game however, there are minigames that will intersperse the main levels. Although they are designed to be played in co-op, even when we try the single player experience we will be called to face these “challenges”. It will, however, be possible to play any of the eleven minigames directly from the main menu, which is a welcome addition, particularly for those who want quick and easy local multiplayer fun.

Returning to talk about the main mode of the title, called Story Mode, the plot that is the background to the adventure it is narrated without any voice acting and without any effort in giving life to the characters, since the dialogues will only be textual and there will be no animations to season the intermission films, where we will only see the artwork of the four protagonists alternating in the question and answer. The plot, therefore, turns out to be a mere pretext to give context narrative to the whole, as far as the adventure that will arise before us doesn’t seem to share much with the Addams family, protagonists apart.

In addition to simply reaching the end of the level, the player will be called upon to complete bonus objectives, namely the Family Crest, which they will be used to gain access to the next levels. Of the three coats of arms, one of them in each level is always linked to the collection of a certain number of doubloons, which are generously scattered along the route.

Collecting badges is undoubtedly the highlight of each level, and once we have all of them, finishing the level will become verbose. Shorter levels would have helped in that sense, and repetition will come in no time. It is therefore evident that this work is indicated almost exclusively for a very young audience (with lots of parents in tow), and to further corroborate this we have the fact that there is no real punishment for death; when your three hearts, which symbolize the life of the controlled character, run out, we will simply be respawned in an area adjacent to our failure, with the life bar fully restored.

As you may have guessed in this review, The Addams Family: Chaos in the House is a platformer well below average. Try to play it safe and don’t try to do it nothing interesting with the license that gives the title to the operation. As such, it is difficult to recommend to fans of the Addams family, as there is very little here that evokes what is seen in the classic animated series and ties more to the questionable new course with recent animated films. There are many better platforming games on the market, old and new, and therefore Chaos in the House it might bore even the youngest players. Unfortunately the work is also flawed technically, since there are no animations or vocal performances to bring the characters to life, and in general the sound and the graphic sector result mediocre and well below the standards that even low budget production has accustomed us to in recent years. In conclusion, The Addams Family: Chaos in the House it is a title that displeases everyone.