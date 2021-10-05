fromLuisa Ebbrecht conclude

The Köhlbrand Bridge in Hamburg is to be demolished in 2030. Instead, a tunnel is to be built. There are also ideas on how parts of the bridge can continue to be used.

Hamburg – The Köhlbrand Bridge in Hamburg is to be demolished and that as early as 2030. Operation is simply no longer worthwhile for the city. Maintenance already costs up to two million euros per year. By 2030, the number of vehicles that drive over the bridge annually is expected to increase to around 40,000. The material is not designed for this.

In addition, due to the low height of the bridge, newer ships cannot reach the container port in Altenwerder. The decision is made: the bridge has to go. And that despite the fact that it has been a landmark of the city of Hamburg for 47 years. The Hamburg Port Authority has now presented plans to build a new tunnel. An architecture office based in Hamburg has also thrown in an idea for the preservation of parts of the bridge.