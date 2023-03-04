Saturday, March 4, 2023, 12:27





The IBAFF Murcia International Film Festival team has decided to award the Honorary Award of its thirteenth edition to Ginés García Millán (Puerto Lumbreras, 1964), one of the most beloved actors in the Region. Although he will not be able to attend for professional reasons, the IBAFF closing gala will take place this Saturday, at 8:30 p.m., at the Regional Film Library, where the winners of this edition will be made public.

With a career spanning more than three decades, his work in film, television and theater has consecrated García Millán as one of the most versatile and renowned performers in our country, having also crossed its borders. The IBAFF 2023 Honorary Award is a recognition of his solid acting career, which encompasses more than 70 films -the latest ‘La novia de América’, by Alfonso Albacete- and series. Trained at the Royal School of Dramatic Art in Madrid, García Millán has managed to establish himself in both film and television. In addition, he has always supported cultural initiatives in the Region and, especially, the IBAFF.