Pearl Abyss and Valve have decided to give gamers a gift. Until the March 9, 2023 (10:00) it will be possible claim a copy of Black Desert for free via Steam and add it to your library forever.

You can do it at this address or directly via the Steam launcher. The regular price of the game is 9.99€. On several occasions the game has been made available for free, but if in the past you have not had the opportunity to claim it now is the right time.

Please note that Black Desert it does not support Italian and neither does Steam Deck. It is an open world action MMORPG, which can count on millions and millions of registered players. It offers intense battles and many mini-games and activities, such as fishing, crafting items and equipment, cooking and more. This release also includes revised graphics from the original release from many years ago.

THE recommended system requirements of Black Desert are:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-650 3.2GHz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 970, AMD RX 480

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Memory: 39 GB of available space

We also point out that another free game is also available on Steam: do not miss it.