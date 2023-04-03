Joaquin Phoenix, the Joker actor, fell ill during the filming of his latest film. The Story of the Recorder

Joaquin Phoenixthe Joker actor, fell ill during the filming of the film Beau is Afraid, directed by Ari Aster. It was the latter, in a New York cinema and during a surprise screening, who recounted those dramatic moments.

They were shooting another scene, which didn’t involve Joaquin Phoenix. A very important and intense scene for the actress who plays her mother in the film. Suddenly though, the job of the registrar was interrupted by a crowd outside the shot. Ari Aster got annoyed, but then he realized what was going on. The actor was passed out.

He said he realized he was really sick when he noticed that Joaquin Phoenix was allowing all those people around him to touch it.

There was a very intense scene for Patti (LuPone, who plays the mother in the film), he was not involved but at one point he fell out of the frame.

I went to see and Joaquin had collapsed. I understood it was serious because he was allowing people to touch him, they were leaning over him and he let them. The point is, he passed out in someone else’s take, he wasn’t on camera and he was helping them, he stayed until he passed out. It’s very poetic that he collapsed into someone else’s scene.

Luckily it wasn’t anything serious, but they were moments of real concern.

Joaquin Phoenix’s new film

The film will be released on April 21 in the United States. The Joker star plays a man who lives with his obsessions and fears of him, while putting himself in journey to reach the mother’s house.

Joaquin Phoenix reached the pinnacle of success with the movie Joker. Thanks to the interpretation of him received a Golden Globes in the section best actor in a drama, a BAFTA for Best Actor, a Critics Choice Award as best actor and the Oscar Prize as best leading actor.