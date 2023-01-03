Comedy series there are many and streaming platforms too. With the multi-billion dollar competition that exists today between Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Star+ and Paramount+, it is hard not to see all of them producing exclusive content to attract more customers. This ends up with users having to choose between one or two of these. However, what if there was a black comedy show that broke this rule and was available in every catalogue?

No excuses not to see it

Launched in 2005, finished in 2013 and crowned the most viewed during the pandemic in 2020. We mean the endearing and always reliable “The office” .

“The office” was very close to being cancelled, but finally managed to establish itself as one of the most beloved sitcoms and seen by fans. Photo: NBC

After its recent return to Netflix, it is now the only comedy series that can be seen on literally all streaming platforms: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Star+, Paramount+ and even on Claro Video.

The story follows Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the irreverent manager of a paper company who, along with his employees, are filmed in their day-to-day lives for a documentary that will compile their entire lives for years to come.

Evan Peters in “The office.” Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Twitter

Not suitable for sensitive

The humor of “The office” is uncomfortable. Although it is not grotesque – since he mostly bases his jokes on absurd situations and the eccentricity of his characters – it could be considered a bit offensive to some people.

“A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now. Today there is a very high awareness of offensive things,” Carell told Esquire.

Mindy Kaling, who played Kelly, also said that “that show is so inappropriate right now” and that she often thinks about “how much of that show we probably couldn’t do today.”