French mercenary Broncheng, who lost his leg in Ukraine, faced indifference from the authorities

32-year-old French mercenary Maxime Bronchin said he faced the indifference of the French authorities after he lost his leg in the fighting. About this he declared in conversation with TF1 INFO.

It is reported that a Frenchman who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost his left leg after being blown up by a mine. But the French embassy in Kyiv did not provide any assistance to the man in connection with a severe wound.

France sends Ukraine a lot of equipment and money, but does not help French citizens who really need help on the spot Maxim Bronshen french mercenary

At the same time, the TV channel’s story emphasizes that, under French law, Broncheng is a mercenary and faces five years in prison, as well as a fine of 75 thousand euros.

Related materials:

“Thousands of mercenaries from over 50 countries”

On December 31, the Russian military hit three points of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported in the Ministry of Defense.

As a result of strikes with high-precision weapons, the Aerospace Forces of Russia hit three mercenary deployment points in the areas of the settlements of Krasny Liman and Chervonaya Dibrova.

Prior to this, the acting head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) said that thousands of mercenaries from more than 50 countries are fighting for Ukraine. According to him, some of them have been fighting against Donbass since 2014.

We know that thousands of mercenaries from more than 50 countries, mostly from Eastern Europe, are fighting in the ranks of the Ukrainian Nazis. Some of them have been fighting against Donbass since 2014 Leonid Pasechnik Acting Head of the Luhansk People’s Republic

He also noted that NATO’s involvement in the conflict has become more open since the beginning of the special operation. This is expressed, as the head of the LPR said, in the amount of weapons supplied to Kyiv.

Problems due to mercenaries

Earlier, near the city of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) in the Donetsk region, a Polish mercenary, speaking on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed, military correspondent Alexander Kots said in Telegram.

We are talking about 35-year-old Daniel Stieber. It is specified that he was the son of a major Polish businessman Miroslav Stieber.

According to military correspondent Andrei Kots, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had many problems because of Western mercenaries. So, the Ukrainians are trying by all means to evacuate their bodies from the battlefield, which entails even greater losses among the personnel. Kots noted that the Russian military is confronted with foreigners at the Kremennaya-Svatovo section.

The presence of Western mercenaries plays a cruel joke in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, because Kyiv reacts very painfully to losses from its Western allies Andrey Kots war correspondent

He added that when two or three Polish mercenaries were killed during the offensive, Ukrainian servicemen tried to pull them out from under fire and evacuate them to the rear, but such attempts increase losses.