The trial of the Provincial Court of Las Palmas for the murder of Romina Celeste on the island of Lanzarote at the hands of her partner in 2019 began this Friday, June 2, in the City of Justice in the capital of Gran Canaria after the establishment of the jury.

On this same day, the accused of Romina’s death, Raúl Díaz, has testified in the Second Section of the Provincial Court for homicide and has acknowledged all the facts of which he is accused. The case thus takes a 360-degree turn because, until now, the defendant had never claimed that he ended the life of his partner on New Year’s Eve 2018. In the same way, he has accepted the sentence in accordance. In total, the parties have agreed to a total sentence of fifteen years, nine months and four days in prison.

Prosecutor Jesús Lomba has stressed that they were convinced that the defendant was guilty, “not only because of the evidence of the recognition”, but also because of the “evidential material that we have.”

Núñez, a 29-year-old Paraguayan mother of two children, disappeared on the night of January 1, 2019 and her husband was arrested thirteen days later. She thus became the first fatality due to sexist violence in 2019. The young woman’s husband, Spanish, did not report her disappearance until a week later because he said he was “nervous.”

The confessed murderer, about whom there were previous complaints of mistreatment, assured after his arrest that he did not kill her, that he found her dead when he returned home, and that he got scared and disposed of her corpse, first trying to burn it in the garden from his house and later dumping his remains in different parts of the coast of Lanzarote. Days after her disappearance, remains of the victim’s lung tissue were found on the coast. The attacker has been in provisional prison since January 13, with charges of homicide and ill-treatment.