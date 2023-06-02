Russia launched in the early hours of Friday a new night attack against the Ukrainian capital, the sixth in the last six days, in which it used “more than 30” missiles and drones that were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the Kiev Military Administration reported early on Friday.

“The terror continues in kyiv with air strikes. The terrorists are desperate and attack the capital almost non-stop. In the last six days the ‘ruscistas’ have launched the sixth air attack against the city”, reads the part of the Military Administration, which uses the term with which the Ukrainians designate the Russians who support the war.

According to the source, Russian forces this time used a combination of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones launched from “different directions” and cruise missiles fired by aircraft from the Caspian Sea region for the attack. At the moment there are no known victims.

The mayor of kyiv, Vitalii Klychko, has explained that there were no calls to medical services during or after the attack.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted a total of 15 cruise missiles and 21 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones last night in the skies over the country’s capital and its surroundings, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement today.

“The occupiers do not stop trying to terrorize the Ukrainian capital with drone and missile attacks,” the Air Force said in its part last night.

Russia has increased the intensity and frequency of its drone and missile attacks against the Ukrainian capital since late April.

Although the Western defensive systems that Ukraine has deployed in kyiv shot down the projectiles, several people have died in recent days as a result of falling debris after the interceptions.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia seeks with these attacks to demoralize the population and deplete the ammunition of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems. kyiv is working to convince its allies to send more Patriot missile systems so it can better defend its territory from air attacks.

