For former regional president Ramón Luis Valcárcel things are complicated. The lawyer Diego de Ramón, who exercises the private prosecution in the ‘La Sal case’, demands in a letter to the court the preventive seizure of all the assets and income of which for more than two decades was the watchword of the PP in the Region. The lawyer demands that the court carry out this embargo to ensure the payment of the more than 74.1 million euros that are claimed within this procedure, in which he faces alleged crimes of continued prevarication, continued fraud and embezzlement in relation to the lease agreement for the acquisition of the Escombreras desalination plant.

The seizure of the assets was already warned by the instructor herself in the opening order of the oral trial. The prosecutor requested that all assets, real estate, financial products, pension plans, salaries or pensions that Valcárcel has today in his name be seized. The judge, before this request, demanded a bond of 74.1 million from the former president, which he has not provided today, and warned that the assets will be seized if he does not satisfy it.

In a recent letter within the civil liability piece, De Ramón claims the seizure of real estate that, he assures, the former president has in Murcia, Aledo, the Valencian Community and Madrid, along with others in European and American territories. He also requests the seizure of all investment funds and pension plans that he may have, both personally and for the positions he has held. The lawyer also demands that the judge go to the money laundering service of the Bank of Spain to investigate if she had accounts in foreign banks.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests up to 11 and a half years in prison for the former regional president, 20 of absolute disqualification and 27 of special disqualification for employment or public office in this case. The popular prosecution, for its part, claims up to 15 years in prison for alleged crimes of fraud and embezzlement and 15 years of disqualification, in addition to a fine of six times the amount of money defrauded.