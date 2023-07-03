In any case, the owner of this Ford Focus will not receive a fine for slippery front tires. And in terms of other fines, the owner is also very lucky, it seems. This car was spotted on the A10 on Saturday night without front tires by bystanders. After the report, the police followed the tracks on the asphalt and arrived in Amsterdam, where this Focus was neatly parked.

The driver miraculously managed to safely drive the Ford Focus without front tires to its final destination. When you consider that it looks like the driver was drunk, it’s pretty impressive. And incredibly stupid. Two front tires don’t just break, so apparently he made more chunks with four tires than with two.

No fine for the driver

The police called the owner of the car. The officers report: ‘After we made contact with the owner, it turned out that he was quite under the influence of alcohol. Unfortunately, so much time had passed and there was no description of the driver that we could not legally prove that he had actually been the driver.’

The police therefore cannot prove that the owner was also the driver of the vehicle. No profile had been prepared for the driver of the car without tires. ‘After contact with Rijkswaterstaat and the municipality, the road surface, in contrast to the car, also turned out to be not or hardly damaged, so they did not want to file a report,’ the police continue.

So the driver gets away just a little too well after the silly ride. Apparently he kept good focus. That there has not been (another) crash is undoubtedly more luck than wisdom. Both steering and braking are almost impossible on what is left of the rims. Let alone if you have a cup of coffee.

The police make a call

The police would like to fine these types of figures (or more) in the future, so if you want to help them next time: ‘If you report such matters, it would be nice for us as the police if you, safely, continue to drive behind a vehicle so that we can catch the driver involved red-handed.’