It will be an atypical reading of the nominees because for the first time it will not take place at the headquarters of the Film Academy in Madrid, but rather it will take place in the ‘Mañaneros’ program on La 1. Actress Anna Castillo and actor Luis Tosar will attend to the set of the program presented by Jaime Cantizano to read this Thursday, starting at 11:00 a.m., the list of names that are competing for an award from the 28 categories that will host the 38th edition of the Goya Awards, which will be held on the next 10 February in Valladolid and which will be presented by Javis and Ana Belén.

Of the 201 stories nominated for the 2023 Goya Awards, 36 more than in the previous edition, 123 are fiction, 72 are documentaries and 6 are animation. In addition, 69 are debut works, compared to 50 the previous year. There are also 10 European films and 16 Ibero-American feature films chosen by the Academies of their respective countries. As for the scripts, 157 are original and 39 adapted. Of the 116 short films presented, 76 are fiction, 27 are documentaries and 13 are animation.

It is difficult to predict which feature films will be selected by the academics, but titles such as ‘A Love’, ‘Close Your Eyes’, ‘The Snow Society’, ‘Chinas’, ‘Siege’, ‘Creature’ or ‘20,000 Species of Bees’ ‘They shouldn’t have a hard time competing for a handful of statuettes.

In the program, also hosted by Miriam Moreno and Marc Santandreu, there will also be Susi Sánchez, actress who won the last edition of the Goya for best supporting actress for ‘Cinco Lobitos’ and vice president of the Film Academy, and journalists from RTVE Carlos del Amor and Yolanda Flores.