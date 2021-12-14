Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Jiu-Jitsu Federation announced the organization of the Abu Dhabi Professional League Cup for the highest-ranking Asian clubs, in the Ju-Jitsu Arena in the capital Abu Dhabi next Saturday, with the participation of Al-Ain, Baniyas, Al-Wahda, Al-Jazira, Palms Sport Academy 777, and Commando Group, and the tournament will witness a remarkable participation of players Clubs carry violet, brown and black belts for men and women.

On the importance of this tournament, Fahd Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation, said: “After a month of the largest and largest competitions that Abu Dhabi witnessed last November, with the participation of thousands of players in the World and Abu Dhabi World Championships, attention is once again turning to the Ju Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi to enjoy the performance of the best local players. The purple, brown and black belt campaigns, who will make every effort to help their clubs achieve an advanced position that guarantees them qualification for the Asian qualifiers for clubs, and then the global qualifiers in the next stage because the goal is to organize the largest club championship in the world starting from Abu Dhabi, after the great successes that have been achieved Organizing the biggest tournaments at the national team level.

He explained that the championship is in line with the common vision that unites the Federation and the Abu Dhabi Professionals Association to reach the “Ju-Jitsu Emirates” to the highest international ranks and consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of this sport by hosting and organizing the most important tournaments on the international scene.

For his part, Tariq Al-Bahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Professional Association “AJP”, stated that the competitions will start at one o’clock in the afternoon Saturday and continue until five, and that the official weighing procedures will precede them during the period from eleven to twelve, and that participation in the tournament will be limited to The highest-ranking clubs in the Asian continent, where the organizing committee decided to invite six clubs to compete according to the tournament regulations. The number of players available for each club is a maximum of 14 players, with two players in each weight, bearing in mind that the competition on the rug will be limited to 7 players per team, with one player in each weight.

Al-Bahri noted that the tournament regulations stimulate positive play, as winning by surrender gives the winning player 4 points, while winning with a difference of points gives 3 points, and in the event of a tie, each player gets one point, noting that the competitions will be held in a league system of one round between the two teams. 6, and that the team with the largest number of points in the total rounds will be the one who will lead the competition and qualifies directly for the Club World Cup for the continent of Asia, waiting for the champions of the other six continents, and that the teams from second to sixth place in the competitions next Saturday will enter the qualifying stage Another “supplement” before the FIFA Club World Cup, to qualify the team with the highest points, and thus there will be two teams from each continent in the Club World Cup.

As for the participating categories of competitors, the tournament will witness the participation of a number of the most prominent professional players in weights under 56, 62, 69, 77, 85, 94, 120 kg, and holders of purple, brown and black belts.