The 5th game for Mexico is the most important to leave behind the ghosts

Almost a month before the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Mexican team He is not living a good moment, neither mentally, nor footballing.
Everything seems to indicate that the waters are cloudy and a bleak outlook is expected for the fair that is about to start. Those led by coach Gerardo Martino are not convincing on the pitch and the fans ask for the head of ‘Tata’, although the FMF will play it with the Argentine helmsman.
The only way for El Tri to put an end to all the ghosts and the criticism received is to be able to reach the long-awaited and mentioned fifth game, the same thing that has been denied to them for more than 30 years and counting.
Yes Mexico manages to stay again in the round of 16 of the competition, it will be a disaster again, a failure again, the hackneyed message of ‘we played like never before and lost like always’ will come out.
Today we don’t even talk about what Mexico be world champion, that has been reduced to a simple utopia. Today there is talk of the possible fifth game, if it comes to this instance, it would be a historical event, which would not be repeated for possibly another 30 years.
That is why the importance of the fifth game. If the coach is not interested in bringing the Tri to a successful conclusion, the players must feel with that commitment and with that mentality to be able to get ahead, because otherwise, if Mexico knocked out in the group stage, it would be one of the worst performances in all of modern history.
#5th #game #Mexico #important #leave #ghosts
Leave a Reply