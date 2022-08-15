Diana Navarro at the 50th edition of the Los Alcázares International Garden and Sea Week. / City Hall Los Alcazares

EP Monday, August 15, 2022, 12:12



The 50th edition of the International Week of the Huerta y el Mar de Los Alcázares began this Sunday in the municipal festival area, and will run until August 24, according to municipal sources in a statement.

In the festival area there is also a recreation of a traditional barracks with an orchard setting where you can learn about the customs, traditions and typical tools of the time. In addition, this Sunday the Crafts Fair was inaugurated in which visitors can find products of Murcian origin such as honey, sweets, glassware, toys and accessories, among others.

“This year at the Los Alcázares festival venue we can find everything in one place. Stalls, barracks, taverns and the great auditorium in the same place where the garden, tradition and folklore will be the main protagonists, “explains the Councilor for Celebrations, José Carlos Castejón.

The mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, accompanied by members of the Municipal Corporation, councilors from the Murcia City Council, the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, and other civil and military authorities visited the craft stalls and the stalls.

At 10:30 p.m. the inaugural gala began with the proclamation of the actress Pepa Aniorte and the institutional declaration of the mayor. The final touch was provided by the singer Diana Navarro, who offered attendees a show with her performance ‘De la Piquer a la Navarro’. The International Week of the Huerta y el Mar will continue until August 24 with shows that celebrate tradition, folklore and Murcian art.