All the teams always look in the transfer windows to try to make a leap in quality in the squad so that the stipulated objectives set at the beginning of the season are met, but many times, what seems to be a help, be it for a For one reason or another, in the end they do not come together at the club and do not give the expected performance.
Here we present the worst signings of the year 2022:
Sevilla is going through some difficult times in the standings, they are in relegation places and it is because key players have left and those who have come have not been up to the task. An example is Isco from Málaga, who has not finished completing the first round with the Sevilla team, jointly agreeing with the club to dissociate himself from it.
Another Sevilla signing came to replace Diego Carlos but he arrived injured and when he played again, he relapsed from his injury. He alone has played four games so far, being one of the worst signings of the year.
Another movement of the Seville group. The Belgian, after putting in good performances with Real Sociedad, arrived at Sevilla with a lot of expectations for him. And further from reality he has played only two games, having a foot and a half outside the club.
He came to Real Sociedad as Isak’s replacement and it’s not that he was a bad signing due to his poor performance, in fact quite the opposite, in the two games he has played he has played well. The problem comes from torn ligaments in their second game, which has caused him to miss the entire season.
He arrived in Cádiz from Real Madrid and everyone thought he would play a leading role in Sergio González’s team. Now, Cádiz wants to end his loan after he has only played three games.
#worst #signings #year
Leave a Reply