Daley Blind leaves Ajax. The Amsterdam club dissolves the contract of the 32-year-old routine, which continued for another six months, so announced on Tuesday. As of January 1, Blind is transfer-free, which means that he can make the switch to a new club without a transfer fee. Blind played a total of 333 official matches for Ajax, in which he scored 13 goals. He became national champion seven times with Ajax.

Blind’s departure marks the end of a second successful period at Ajax, the club that trained Blind and where his father Danny Blind also played. Between 2008 and 2014, he already played for the club, interrupted by a rental period at FC Groningen. After playing for the English top club Manchester United for four seasons, he returned to Ajax in the summer of 2018. After Blind’s return, the team from Amsterdam had a successful period under the leadership of trainer Erik ten Hag, in which they became national champions three times and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

In the last games of the current season, before Blind took part in the World Cup with the Dutch national team, trainer Alfred Schreuder kept him out of the starting line-up in favor of buying Owen Wijndal. Blind does not yet have a new club, but it is known that the Belgian FC Antwerp, where former Ajax director Marc Overmars is in charge of technical management, would like to see him come. “I wouldn’t mind if he comes,” said trainer Mark van Bommel recently about a possible transition.

Ajax reports that the club is looking for a moment in consultation with Blind to let him say goodbye to the public. General director Edwin van der Sar says he hopes that Blind will “give a nice follow-up to the last phase of his successful football career at another club”.