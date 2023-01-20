Uber has been ordered in France to pay around €17 million in damages and lost wages to a group of drivers who believed they should have been treated as employees rather than self-employed. The lawyer for the 139 drivers who filed the case speaks of a “quite historic decision” but Uber wants to appeal.

In the verdict, the court referred to a ruling by the French Court of Cassation from 2020, which ruled that Uber drivers should be regarded as employees. According to the judge, this means, among other things, that Uber should take on work-related costs for its drivers, such as the purchase of a car and fuel. The company, which has a total of about 30,000 drivers in France, would also have to pay overtime.

Uber faces similar lawsuits in numerous countries. The company is also involved in a lengthy legal battle in the Netherlands about whether drivers who drive for the company should be regarded as employees.

In September 2021, the court in Amsterdam determined in a case brought by the trade union FNV that this is the case and that Uber must therefore also comply with the collective labor agreement. But Uber appealed and does not have to follow the ruling until that further legal process has been completed.

Modern employer authority

The court in Amsterdam ruled that there is ‘modern employer authority’ from Uber and concludes that the company has agreed ‘only on paper’ that the drivers work as independent entrepreneurs. For example, various features of the app that Uber uses to connect drivers with customers indicate an employee relationship. For example, a driver may only refuse a few trips before being logged out by the system.

In the event of customer complaints, Uber is also the party that unilaterally decides on the solution. Among other things, the company can decide to adjust the agreed fare.

European parliament

The European Parliament also believes that platforms such as taxi service provider Uber (as well as food and parcel delivery companies such as Deliveroo and Amazon) should treat their drivers as normal employees. This means that they are entitled to a pension, sickness and industrial accident insurance, a large majority stated three days after the verdict in Amsterdam.

Parliament’s resolution – adopted by 524 votes to 39 and 124 abstentions – encouraged the European Commission to legislate by the end of 2021 that platform workers are ‘ordinary’ workers, unless they do not want to or the platform proves the contrary.