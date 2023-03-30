The Independiente Medellín (DIM) sports club turns 110 on November 14 and It has established itself as one of the most solid teams in the history of Colombian professional soccer.

has been winner six times in league tournaments and on three occasions he has been crowned champion of the Colombian Cup.

Likewise, he has participated in tournaments of South American Cup and Libertadores, in which he reached the semifinals in 2003.

Here we tell you who have been some of the most influential players in the “mighty of the mountain”

David Gonzalez:

Medellin. David González, the DT.

The paisa goalkeeper came out of the lower ranks of Atlético Nacional, but He made his professional debut with Independiente Medellín in 2002.

He is the youngest goalkeeper in the club’s history to become champion and he did it with the DIM three times: 2002, 2004 and 2016.

It also has a title Colombia Cup with that club, after being crowned champion in 2019.

He is the player with the most official titles has won with Independiente Medellín in its entire history.

German Cano:

The Argentine striker is known for being the top scorer with that club, in which he scored 129 goals in 196 games.

He was champion of the Copa Colombia with DIM in 2019 and received the highest recognition in the league as a scorer on several occasions.

Photo: Jáiver Nieto – WEATHER

Leonel Alvarez:

the antioqueno Colombian national team player and current coach of Club Cienciano of the Peruvian League, He is also one of the emblematic athletes who has passed through Independiente Medellín.

In fact, in his debut as a technical coach, he led that sports club to get the fifth star in the second tournament of 2009.

Leonel Álvarez, Colombian DT.

Luis Amaranto Perea:

During his tenure as a player, the midfielder was defending the DIM shirt 177 times from 2000 to 2003.



He debuted his professional career with that club and came out champion with that shirt in the second tournament in 2002.

Luis Amaranto Perea, Junior coach from Barranquilla.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado:

The player from Necoclí, Antioquia, made his debut at Independiente Medellín on September 14, 2008 and in his first game he scored his first goal as a professional.

In 2009 he was called up by European football and went to Italy, after playing 30 games with the Medellín shirt.

Square in European football

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

