The Santa Fe Independent Clubfounded on February 28, 1941, is one of the most important teams in Colombia and the continent.

His record has 9 titles (stars) won in Colombian Professional Soccer (FPC), 3 Super Leagues, 2 Colombian Cups, 1 South American Cup and 1 Suruga Bank.

In addition, its women’s squad has 2 women’s leagues.

To achieve this important journey in football, the capital’s red has had the participation of many legends and key players in its history. Here we bring you five that may be the most important in its entire history.

Alfonso Cannon

Alfonso Cañón, former Santa Fe player.

Alfonso Cañón, who was born on March 20, 1946, began working as a messenger for Independiente Santa Fe, but was later recruited to the club’s minor divisions thanks to his unmatched talent.

At the club, he wore the number 8 shirt and has been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the history of the club and also of Colombian Soccer.

His was in a match against Once Caldas, on March 15, 1964 and he was crowned champion with the red capital in 1966, 1970, 1971 and 1975.

After playing with Atletico Bucaramanga and with América de Cali, he returned to Bogotá in 1981 to play again with Santa Fe and thus retire from Professional Soccer.

Alberto Pandolfi

Carlos Alberto Pandolfi, legendary cardinal player, champion in 1975.

Carlos Alberto Pandolfi He was not a player who lasted long in Independiente Santa Fe, but only three years were enough for him to remain engraved in history.

He is remembered as one of the best forwards in the club’s history and it is that the Argentine, born in Buenos Aires in 1945, He became the first Colombian champion in 1975.

He was one of the protagonists of the season where the sixth star of the team arrived.

To have numbers, Pandolfi scored 23 goals during that campaign and in total he scored 41 goals in 118 games with Santa Fe.

To this day, he is remembered by those who were privileged to see him score and who keep the stories and the memories of those who can tell it.

Leider Calimenio Preciado

Léider Preciado was the top scorer in the 2014-II League Photo: Felipe Caicedo / Archive EL TIEMPO

Leider Calimenio Preciado arrived at Independiente Santa Fe in 1995, after a stint in the club’s minor divisions.

His dedication, love and devotion to the cardinal club were seen in each of the 242 games he played with the lion and is that Leider scored 127 goals.

Despite not having won titles as a professional player, Preciado won a golden boot in the 2004 championship, in which he scored 17 goals in 28 games and is engraved in the hearts of the people of Santa Fe as one of the most important players and darlings in history

More news: Omar Pérez said goodbye to football in his ‘last tango’ with Santa Fe

Omar Sebastian Perez

Photo: Felipe Caicedo – Archive EL TIEMPO

omar perez He is one of the most important recent idols of the Club and the fact is that the Argentine played for 9 seasons in which he won 9 titles, 2 of them international.

In addition, he played 367 games and is the third player with the most official matches in Independiente Santa Fe.

He scored a total of 77 goals with the cardinal club and is within the ‘top 10’ of the team’s all-time scorers.

His farewell took place in December 2022 and under the name ‘El último tango’ he closed his time at Independiente Santa Fe in a stadium full of fans who enjoyed a match full of nostalgia with the 10 that won the hearts of the fans.

Adolfo ‘the train’ Valencia

Adolfo the ‘Train’ Valencia, emblematic striker who wore the cardinal shirt, before going to Europe.

Adolfo José Valencia Mosquera, was born in Buenaventura on February 6, 1968 and history will always remember him as ‘El Tren’ Valencia.

A nickname that was earned by hand after he made his debut against Millonarios at the age of 19 on April 10, 1988.



His only title with Independiente Santa Fe was achieved a year laterin the 1989 Colombia Cup, under the direction of Diego Edison Umaña.

He is remembered for his talent and for being present in the maximum win in a classic.

This was given on February 22, 1992, the day that Independiente Santa Fe defeated Millonarios by a score of 7-3. In this match, Valencia scored two goals and made a goal pass to Daniel Alberto Tilger.