Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded directly to questions from US President Joe Biden about the reform of the judicial system that the Israeli government is promoting. This exchange of statements is one of the few public disagreements between the two nations, considered long-standing allies.

“Israel is a sovereign country that makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressure from abroad, even from best friends,” Netanyahu said in a press release issued by his government.

Some statements that come after, last Tuesday, President Biden asked the Prime Minister of Israel to “retract” his controversial judicial reform that has caused multiple days of citizen demonstrations in different cities of Israel.

The reform project has caused intense friction between the two administrations. The Democratic president has remarked on multiple occasions his rejection of the legislation, stressing that the Netanyahu government “cannot continue on this path.”

In addition, the current US government has hinted that there are no plans to invite the prime minister to Washington “in the near future”, an attitude that, according to voices close to Netanyahu, has not been liked in the high Israeli political sphere.

Cracks in an “unbreakable” alliance

Despite the bilateral disagreement over the reform, Netanyahu has been emphatic in mentioning that the alliance between the United States and Israel is “unbreakable” and that “it always overcomes any disagreements.”

“I have known President Biden for more than 40 years and I appreciate his long-standing commitment to Israel,” Netanyahu said, highlighting the ties between the two nations.

Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset on March 27, 2023. © Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

The White House has been more discreet recently about a hypothetical unconditional support for Israel. Biden stated that she has not communicated directly with Netanyahu in recent weeks, although he claims that he sent a message through his ambassador.

“Hopefully, the prime minister (Netanyahu) will act in a way that seeks a genuine agreement. But it remains to be seen,” Biden said last Tuesday.

A controversial reform

On March 26, Netanyahu delayed the processing of the controversial law. A decision that he justified by “national responsibility” and to avoid “a civil war” within his territory.

However, the announcement does not mean abandoning the reform, rather it intends to open the way for a dialogue with the political opposition and prepare the legislative project for the next parliamentary session budgeted for June this year.

The reform would give Netanyahu and his cabinet more power to appoint the country’s judges. In addition, it gives Parliament — with a majority allied to the prime minister — the ability to overturn Supreme Court decisions. This in the framework of an active trial against Netanyahu, accused of corruption by the Israeli Judiciary.

Hundreds of people hold Israeli banners and flags during a demonstration, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist coalition government pushes through its judicial reform, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 25, 2023. © Amir Cohen/Reuters

The legislative proposal has caused chaos in the country’s society. It is reported that more than 650,000 Israeli citizens have come out to demonstrate against the reform, especially in Tel-Aviv. So far, there have been 13 consecutive weeks of mobilizations.

Netanyahu’s corruption scandal and his government’s push for judicial reform have been a dangerous mix for the prime minister’s political stability, with him having public confrontations with his closest allies and removing members of his cabinet from office.

The momentary suspension of the project gives it some room for manoeuvre, but the opposition seems stuck in its refusal. A possible dialogue with the opposition on a reform of this nature seems to be a distant option.

With Reuters, AP and EFE