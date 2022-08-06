Less than four months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, 90min wants to know about the teams that have already presented the shirts that they will wear at the big event, what will be the most beautiful outfit? We chose a top 5 to taste…
Highlighting the shield, the shirt of the Spanish team maintains its elegant tradition. If it depends on the uniform, fury will prove superior.
We are talking about a uniform ultramodern the one that Mexico will wear in the World Cup. The different shades of green guarantee strength to the design, and the red stripes are able to enhance all the other shades.
Argentina hardly has an outstanding uniform. This time, obviously, the tradition continues. The bright blue further highlights the football of Leo Messi and company.
The Ghana jersey far outperforms the kits of other African rivals. The design of the sleeves and the star located in the center give the shirt an incredible personality.
We are certainly talking about a design that will remain in everyone’s memory for a long time. The feeling retro of the uniform Light blue makes it number one on this list.
#beautiful #shirts #Qatar #World #Cup
Leave a Reply