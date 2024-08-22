This match will be the debut of the Argentine Martin Demichelis as helmsman of La Pandilla, after having directed his first training sessions, hoping to get off on the right foot in his management before the team commanded by the Colombian Juan Carlos Osoriowho comes from coming back 3-1 Saints Laguna on border soil.

The good news for El Michos is that it has a full squad after the incorporation of the Chilean Sebastian Vegasso he will have the necessary weapons to be able to seek that victory.

In order to defeat Xoloswho have not lost at home so far, will need certain players to be key to their performance.

The Argentine scored against La Franja and is expected to once again be a factor in overcoming the goal they defend so much. Jesus Corona as Tony Rodriguez alternatively. The striker has just rejected a million-dollar offer from the FC Cincinnati of the MLSwhich speaks of his commitment to the institution and his desire to excel. Not only does he have good aerial play, his physical strength helps him overcome any defense.

The Spaniard arrived last semester with the aim of being the brains of the club, however, he has struggled too much with injuries and although it was thought that he could be out again for that reason, he was able to play against the Camoteros showing that he is in full condition. The European has good field vision, apart from having unleashed strong shots that surprise the rival, so his cunning will be needed to get the victory.

The defender’s hierarchy will be put to the test against the Canes Aztecas, as they have a good offense so far, having scored in four of their five games for a total of ten goals in favor. The center will have to be alert to the movements that dangerous players like the Colombian could make. Raul Zuniga, Efrain Alvarez and the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalezas well as directing his teammates.

La Sabandija is in the same vein. The goalkeeper has already conceded six goals this semester, but he will have to start making a difference if they really want to aspire to win the title, something that the fans are eagerly awaiting. Normally, the Argentine inspires a lot of confidence in the rest of his teammates, but sometimes he makes incredible mistakes. The latent danger will be in the aerial game and in long-distance shots.

Another who arrived this semester to change the face of the team from the midfield. The Spaniard already made his debut against Puebla and even provided an assist, so there are even more expectations about what he can do. Although he arrived in Mexico with muscle ailments, which he has just rehabilitated, he will have to be cautious and go little by little. There is no doubt that he will become a regular in the starting lineup thanks to his conditions.