An 83-year-old evangelical pastor was arrested by the Trento police station’s mobile squad. The serious accusation is sexual acts with a minor. He is now under house arrest. The man, who in the meantime has been relieved of his duties by his church, allegedly took advantage of the little girl during the period in which she and her family, originally from Cameroon, were hosted, since December 2022, in the community based in Trentino, as reported by Ansa.

The investigation began after a Caritas volunteer reported to social services that the little girl’s father, during a confidential conversation, had told her about the molestations. Investigators interviewed the parents. The first suspicions dated back to the summer of 2023, but the father and mother did not speak about it out of awe of the pastor. The documents also include an audio file in which the now ex-pastor admits to molesting the little girl, in addition to testimonies from members of the community.