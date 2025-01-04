The number of dead people due to the DANA floods on October 29 in the province of Valencia It rose this Friday to 224after the death of a 79-year-old woman in a hospital. The number of people still missing nine weeks after the catastrophe remains at 3.

This Friday, the Data Integration Center (CID) updated the balance of fatalities and active disappearance files, which since last December 12 -22 days ago- had remained invariable in 223 dead people.

The 224 fatalities recorded until this Friday have already had autopsies performed and have been identified. Of the total identifications, 171 have been achieved by fingerprint analysis, 48 ​​by DNA and 5 correspond to identifications while alive in hospital centers.

The relatives of 223 of the 224 deceased have already been charge of the mortal remainsafter the issuance of the judicial documentation necessary to celebrate the corresponding funerals.

The CID is a technical body that is made up of a Forensic Office and an Office of the State Security Forces and Corps, with specialized agents from the Civil Guard and the National Police, and its main function is to gather and supervise the different crime reports. identification carried out by the different institutions of people who died in events with multiple victims, by virtue of RD 32/2009.





This center is the only one authorized by this Royal Decree to publicly provide official figures to the media, through the Communication Office of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, relating to the forensic medical and scientific police treatment of the event.