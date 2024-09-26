Blue Cross will seek to add a new victory in the 2024 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX This Saturday, September 28th when I visit the Pachuca in it Hidalgo Stadium for Matchday 10, as he has in mind to stay at the top of the table, and he also has the Argentine defender again Gonzalo Pioviwho missed last match after serving his punishment for seeing the red card against Athletic San Luis.
However, it is unknown whether the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi will give him back his place in the starting eleven, after the performance that the team had in defense. On the other hand, the Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez He is still not ready to return to action, although he has already started to work alongside his teammates in training, so he will go little by little, as the coaching staff has decided.
The Tuzos have only had two wins in the semester, which is why they are in 13th place in the standings, and they urgently need to start adding victories because otherwise they would be out of the final phase. Thanks to all this, it is almost certain that the Uruguayan’s pupils will Guillermo Almada They will leave it all on the court in front of their fans.
These are the five key players of La Máquina for the duel:
The Colombian goalkeeper cannot be left out of the key elements, since he was a factor in preventing Guadalajara from getting a draw, having important interventions that stifled the goal cry of Armando Gonzalez, Ricardo Marin and Alan Mozo.
Due to his performance, he was chosen Man of the Match And against the Hidalgo team he is expected to shine with his incredible saves, although it will not be easy because there are excellent collectors and finishers like the Venezuelan. Solomon Rondonthe Colombian Nelson Deossa, Ponchito Gonzalezthe Moroccan Oussama Idrissiamong others.
Another who surprised with his performance against the Flock was the right back, who ended up acting as a center back alongside Erik Lira and the Colombian Willer Dittaa position he finds difficult to handle.
Despite the surprise of the fans to see him in that role, in the end he more than fulfilled his role, so much so that for some specialists he should continue with that work and Gonzalo Piovi would have to wait to earn his place once again because of the way he got himself sent off against Saint LouisDespite the injury to his eyebrow, the World Cup player was in the running and could be a factor against the team from Hidalgo.
It really is surprising. Although the Uruguayan captain has not always been a starter in the team’s line-up, Martin Anselmievery time he is on the field he ends up scoring a goal, remembering that he was the one in charge of giving La Máquina the three points against the Chivas when he appeared on a corner kick. The multi-functional Uruguayan was expected to be the other centre-back, but in the end, he ended up being the right-back instead of Jorge Sanchez.
At the moment, Nacho is in contention for the top scorer title thanks to his four goals, only behind natural strikers like the Argentine German Berterame (Rayados)the Portuguese Paulinho Dias (Toluca), Henry Martin (America) and the Venezuelan Jhonder Cadiz (Leon).
The Sinaloa native is once again becoming the pillar of the midfield, recalling his good times in his past era as a Celeste, where he emerged as a champion. The World Cup player is in charge of pulling the strings alongside the Argentine. Lorenzo Faravellibeing precise when delivering the ball, he is also a danger in dead balls, without forgetting that he constantly steps into the rival area, as he showed against Guadalajara, where he had two dangerous approaches.
However, he will have a tough fight in the midfield with Deossa, Elias Montiel, Ponchito Gonzalez and Pedro Pedraza.
It seems that the Greek Giorgos Giakoumakis He is not at his best, so El Cuate always ends up appearing from the start, being the one in charge of wearing down and distracting the defense so that the rest can make their moves. The Apatzingán native is not a natural center forward, but he knows how to play for the rest, draw marks, open spaces, drop back to defend and have sacrifice, so his performance could be key.
