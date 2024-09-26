Tigres and León will face each other in one of the most interesting matches of matchday 10 of the Apertura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team will try to get the victory to have a chance of taking the lead of the competition, while La Fiera has to win or win if they want to get into the fight for the playoff spots in the second part of the season.
In the last five meetings between these two teams, Tigres has three wins and two draws. Below we share some predictions for this duel:
In their last seven encounters, Tigres and León have not drawn a single time. In this period of time, the UANL team has four wins to the Esmeraldas’ three. The last time they tied was in the Apertura 2020.
According to the bookmakers, the felines are clear favorites to win against León. Their odds are -200, while León’s are +470.
Tigres UANL is having a great tournament. Under the command of Veljko Paunovic, the felines have become a very balanced team. Throughout the Apertura 2024 tournament, the university team has not conceded more than one goal in its matches. The trend points to repeating itself in this duel.
León is one of the worst defenses in the entire Liga MX. The team from Guanajuato has conceded 14 goals in nine games. The team from the Emeralds has conceded more than one goal against Chivas, Cruz Azul, Tijuana, Puebla and Pumas.
Although León is not quite doing well as a team, Jhonder Cádiz is having a great season on an individual level. He has scored five goals in eight games. That is, he scores every 129 minutes. The South American player leads the Apertura 2024 scoring charts.
