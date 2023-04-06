Club de Fútbol Monterrey is sweeping the current Clausura 2023 tournament, they have already qualified for the next round and are one win away from confirming their absolute overall leadership with four regular phase commitments to go.
In addition, as if that were not enough, they have accumulated 12 games in a row without defeat, since they have not fallen since date 1 of this tournament. This coming weekend they will face the Azulcrema team at the Azteca Stadium, so they will have a tough test,
For this reason, in the following list we present five key players of the Gang for their confrontation against the Eagles.
La Pandilla will face one of the best offenses in the tournament and the Argentinian goalkeeper has only conceded nine goals in this tournament, so the saves from andrada They will be key to the offensive power of Azulcrema.
louis romo He usually shines in matches against strong rivals, as he showed a couple of weeks ago when he gave the team victory with a great goal for the Tigers, this time it is another opportunity to be a key element in obtaining a favorable result.
‘ponchito‘ He has been an important element in the team recently, he has been one of the best elements of the club in recent months and he is a leader in the midfield, his participation in duels of this caliber can be fundamental.
The Uruguayan striker has responded as a striped striker, despite the fact that he can be considered the third option in attack, he is a player who has made himself known with goals when he receives opportunities as a starter or substitute and can be decisive against a club like the Eagles.
The Argentine attacker is an important player and usually appears in the most difficult moments and when goals are most needed, being a pair of aguirre either Funes Mori it is an attacker who responds.
