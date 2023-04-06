The main financiers included the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the European Investment Bank, while the Dutch Entrepreneurship Development Bank and ILX participate as B-tier financiers. “.

Masdar, one of the international companies in the field of clean energy, signed an agreement during the Climate Conference (COP27) last year to join the “Accelerating Financing of Transformation in the Energy System” platform of the International Renewable Energy Agency “Irena”, with the aim of investing up to $200 million in renewable energy projects.

Masdar and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have committed to provide capital to finance projects in Uzbekistan under the Accelerate Energy Transition Finance Initiative, a multi-partner climate finance platform that aims to deploy 5 gigawatts of renewable energy. in developing countries by 2030.

During 2021, Masdar signed agreements with the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, and the National Electric Grid to design, finance, build and operate three utility-scale solar projects, a 457-MW solar power plant in the Sherabad region, and the Samarkand and Jezak solar projects with a production capacity. It amounts to 220 megawatts per project.

Together, these projects will contribute to supplying more than one million homes with electricity, and avoiding the emission of more than one million tons of carbon dioxide annually. The three projects are expected to start operating in 2024.

Masdar is actively contributing to achieving clean energy goals in Uzbekistan through the 100MW Nur Navoi solar project, the first successfully funded solar project in Uzbekistan that has been operational since 2021.

Last year, Masdar also announced the completion of the financing of the 500 MW Zaravshan project, which is the first utility-scale wind energy project in Uzbekistan and the largest of its kind in Central Asia.

At the end of last year, Masdar also won the tender for the development of the Bukhara solar photovoltaic project with a capacity of 250 megawatts and an energy storage battery system with a capacity of 62 megawatts.

Uzbekistan aims to develop solar energy projects with a production capacity of 7 gigawatts and wind energy projects with a capacity of 5 gigawatts by 2030, by which time it seeks to provide 25 percent of its electricity needs from renewable sources.

Last year, Masdar announced the new shareholder structure and the launch of its new management dedicated to green hydrogen, to become one of the largest clean energy companies of its kind, as it aims to enhance its production capacity to reach 100 gigawatts of renewable energy, and to produce one million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030, thus contributing to a prominent role in supporting the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality in 2050 and advancing the transformation of the global energy sector.