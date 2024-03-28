Pumas and Cruz Azul will face each other on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Celeste Machine has had a great performance this season, although it has two consecutive defeats. Those from UNAM, on the other hand, are still unable to find themselves and the ticket to the postseason is about to escape them.
Below we tell you which Cruz Azul players you should follow closely for the confrontation against the cats.
More news about Liga MX
Although the central defender had a less than encouraging debut in Liga MX, with the passing of the matches he has become the leader of the Celeste Machine on the defensive line. Piovi has played 1,058 minutes in 12 games this season.
The cement midfielder has shown a rebound compared to what he showed in the Apertura 2023. In just 12 games this season, he has already surpassed what he did last semester. He adds a goal and an assist. His good level led him to return to the Mexican National Team.
The Uruguayan midfielder is an important piece for the Celeste Machine. Rivero can play as a winger for both profiles and as a midfielder. In all places he always delivers. He is a real wild card for Anselmi.
Carlos Rotondi's numbers are probably not the most spectacular, but his sacrifice and solidarity with the team is unquestionable. This season he has two goals and an assist.
The national team is the most unbalanced player that Cruz Azul has. Antuna has five goals and two assists in Clausura 2024.
#key #Cruz #Azul #footballers #face #Pumas #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply