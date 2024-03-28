Environment | This year, significantly fewer nature reserves will be restored than before

According to Metsähallitus' Nature Services, it will restore only a quarter of last year's call this year. The reason is the government's austerity measures.

The government due to cost-saving measures, significantly fewer nature reserves will be restored this year than before, says Metsähallitus' Nature Services.

Metsähallitus' Nature Services is responsible for restoration in state protected areas. For example, while last year it restored almost 4,000 hectares of bog, this year the goal is only 1,000 hectares.

According to the release, the reason is lower funding than before. Petteri Orpon (kok) by the board's decision, the funding of Nature Services is EUR 11 million less this year than last year.

“The restoration of protected areas has an impact on nature and Finland. This year, too little work can be done in state areas,” says the service owner responsible for improving the state of nature Santtu Kareksela About nature services in the bulletin.

Restoration refers to returning the human-modified environment back to its natural state.

Metsähallitus Luontopalvelut published its announcement after Finland opposed the EU's restoration regulation last week. Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen According to (kok), the opposition was due to the large estimated costs.

According to the nature services, the state currently restores little compared to what opportunities would exist in protected areas.

“When the decision-makers are worried about the difficulty and costs of the EU's restoration regulation, we are the largest restoration organization in Finland ready to carry out large-scale actions very cost-effectively, if resources allow,” says Kareksela in the press release.

According to Kareksela, restoration is more cost-effective in already protected areas. They do not incur the costs of giving up the economic use of the forest.