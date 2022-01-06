Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine will begin its participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, hosting Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente at the Azteca Stadium on matchday 1 this Saturday, January 8.
The La Noria team will present a new face due to the multiple movements they made during the current winter transfer market that ends on February 1, since, in addition, they still have some pending transfers.
Therefore, we share with you the five concerns of the Peruvian coach prior to taking on the border team.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
As is well known, this winter the cement group made many movements in terms of lows and highs, so far nine items have come out and another five have arrived.
Also, there are still some items that are transferable, likewise, it is expected that there will be even more reinforcements before the market ends.
Obviously, this will give a different face to the team with so many casualties and new elements joining, so there will be new players who will assume the role of starters and others will seek to earn a place in the club.
This week at a press conference, the Peruvian strategist spoke about the comments that point to the new cement player, Uriel antuna, like an undisciplined gamer. Ensuring that he hopes that his antecedents are left behind and he gets back on the right track in the Machine.
The celestial set made it official that, during the detection of coronavirus at its campus, two cases of contagion were detected from the 55 tests that were carried out.
The two cases were of first team players, however, they did not share the names of those involved and it is expected that they will join the group work with the passing of the days in which they present negative to their next tests.
So far, there have been five reinforcements that the Machine has been able to incorporate to its staff, all of great projection, youth and quality, so it is expected that many of them will assume the role of starters because many of them came directly by the departure of another player.
His adaptation to the team will be essential for the team to maintain its essence and begin to score points from the start of the tournament.
The Machine has been able to put together a very competitive squad to go in search of any tournament, with everything and that more reinforcements are still expected, there are high quality elements and several players will have to fight to win a place in the eleven of Reynoso.
So the coach will have to re-incentivize his entire squad and give due importance to each player so that there is always that hunger to want to win ownership.
#concerns #Juan #Reynoso #Cruz #Azul #day #Clausura
Leave a Reply