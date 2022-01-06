?? “We have to reinvent ourselves. Today the idea is to make a more aggressive team, more intense and with more variants at the front. “ – Juan Reynoso. ? pic.twitter.com/PcB127ypOQ – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) January 5, 2022

Also, there are still some items that are transferable, likewise, it is expected that there will be even more reinforcements before the market ends.

Obviously, this will give a different face to the team with so many casualties and new elements joining, so there will be new players who will assume the role of starters and others will seek to earn a place in the club.

? | Note COVID tests were carried out on players, Technical Corps and Staff of the Men’s First Team. ⬇️https://t.co/tgIvx6s8gH – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) January 6, 2022

The two cases were of first team players, however, they did not share the names of those involved and it is expected that they will join the group work with the passing of the days in which they present negative to their next tests.

His adaptation to the team will be essential for the team to maintain its essence and begin to score points from the start of the tournament.

Professor in charge of the practice? pic.twitter.com/JyQOslG60e – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) January 4, 2022

So the coach will have to re-incentivize his entire squad and give due importance to each player so that there is always that hunger to want to win ownership.