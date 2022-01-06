Chivas de Guadalajara failed miserably in 2021. The rojiblanco team performed well below expectations. For the Clausura 2022 tournament the sensations are not the best. The team was barely able to incorporate Roberto Alvarado, but in exchange they yielded Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga to the Sky Machine. The Sacred Flock is a real unknown for the tournament that is about to start.
In this context, Jesús Molina, captain of the Jalisco team, assured that being champion with Chivas de Guadalajara has more merits than doing it with any other Liga MX team, since this club plays exclusively with Mexican players. The 33-year-old footballer considered that this is not a disadvantage, but winning titles in those conditions has its merit.
“Being champion in Chivas has much more merit. Especially in recent tournaments that are being given the possibility to young people, with pure Mexican. That is something that I do not see as a disadvantage, but as a great merit. That a team can be champion with pure Mexican, with many young people, with many homegrown players “
– Jesús Molina in an interview with TUDN
The containment midfielder indicated that he wants to lift a title with Chivas de Guadalajara and that this trophy would be the “cherry on the cake” of his career. The former player from América, Monterrey, Tigres and Santos Laguna indicated that although Chivas de Guadalajara has had a difficult time getting the Liga MX title, the group will continue to strive to lift the championship.
Chivas will start its activity in the Clausura 2022 tournament this Sunday, January 9, against Mazatlán at the Akron Stadium. Marcelo Michel Leaño’s team will seek to make a good impression on their league debut.
